Summer love heats up syndication

For the week ending July 14, late-night remained strong, continuing to

benefit no doubt from the adjusted viewing habits of younger viewers with no

school alarm clocks going off in the morning.

Four of the six late-night dating shows moved up from the week before,

including Elimidate, the top rookie dating show.

Elimidate recorded a personal best 1.8 in households, up 6 percent, according to Nielsen Media Research. It

also hit a new high with men 18 through 34 at a 1.8 and with teens at a 2.2.

It was the only first-run show to set a personal best for the week. Elimidate

is now up 80 percent over its September debut.

Blind Date was up 11 percent to a 2.1, equaling its season high.

Change of Heart was up 7 percent to 1.5.

Fifth Wheel was the one exception, down 7 percent to a 1.4.

Rendez-view was up 11 percent to a 1.0, and Shipmates was unchanged

at a 0.9.

Most of the access shows recovered from last week's down numbers (when they

were hard hit by Wimbledon Tennis Championship pre-emptions), and that despite pre-emptions from Major League Baseball's

All-Star Game July 9.

All of the magazines and the top five off-net sitcoms were up.

Entertainment Tonight was up 7 percent to a 4.9; Inside Edition

was up 12 percent to a 2.9; Extra was up 20 percent to a 2.4 and Access

Hollywood was up 29 percent to a 2.2.

Among off-nets, Friends was up 17 percent to a 6.3; Seinfeld

was up 6 percent to a 5.2; Everybody Loves Raymond was up 11 percent to a

5.1; Home Improvement was up 27 percent to a 3.3; and King of the

Hill was up 14 percent to a 3.2

The race tightened for bragging rights among first-run rookies. Texas

Justice remained atop the list with a 1.9, but down 14 percent.

Crossing Over with John Edward was up 13 percent to a 1.8, in a tie for

second with Elimidate.

The Weakest Link was fourth with a 1.7, down 11 percent.