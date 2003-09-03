Summer keeps syndies down

Average broadcast viewing fell to its second-worst level of the season in the

week ending Aug. 24, taking syndication ratings with it.

Compared with the prior blackout-shortened week, average viewing was down

122,000 households and off approximately 939,000 households since the end of

July.

The top three dating shows were hit especially hard with many younger viewers

returning to school.

Warner Bros.’ elimiDate skidded 16% to 1.6 and dropped 11% from last

year at this time.

Universal Television’s Blind Date lost 11% to 1.6, tying elimiDate but

also falling 11% year-to-year.

And Universal’s Fifth Wheel slipped 14% to 1.2, which put it down 8%

from last year.

In daytime, none of the top five talk shows were up.

King World Productions’ Oprah matched its season low of 4.9, tumbling 11%. The

show also was down 9% from last year.

King World’s Dr. Phil dipped 2% to 4.0.

Universal’s Maury was flat at 3.0 and regained third place, although

the show was up 3% compared to last year.

Buena Vista Television’s Live with Regis and Kelly, in repeats, dropped 17% to

2.9, equaling its season low and down 6% from last year.

And Universal’s The Jerry Springer Show rounded out the top five,

unchanged at 2.6 but down 7% year-to-year.

In court action, Paramount Television’s Judge Judy fell 6% to 4.5 and was down

10% from last year.

Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown at 3.4 was flat week-to-week and

year-to-year.

Twentieth Television’s Divorce Court gained 4% to 2.6 and was even with last

year, while Twentieth’s Texas Justice was down 8% to 2.2 but up 5% from

last year.

Elsewhere, King World’s Wheel of Fortune led the game shows, but it was

down 6% to 7.4 and unchanged from last year.

King World’s Jeopardy! eased 3% to 5.9 and lost 5% from last year.

Buena Vista’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was even with the prior

week at 3.0. King World’s Hollywood Squares fell 5% to 2.1 and sank 13%

from last year.

Sony Pictures Television’s Pyramid was down 14% to 1.8, and Tribune Broadcasting’s Family Feud

slid 16% to 1.6 and plunged 24% year-to-year.