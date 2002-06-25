Summer cable hits emerge

Cable's summer programming alternatives are proving to be a hit with viewers.

In their second week, both USA's psychic drama Dead Zone and TNT's

original series Witchblade both maintained strong ratings.

Dead Zone earned an impressive 3.4 rating on June 23, compared with a 4.4

for its June 17 premiere.

Witchblade, meanwhile, grabbed a 2.6 overnight rating June 24, matching

it's debut rating.