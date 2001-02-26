Sulzbergers for $500?

It was a classic, make that classical, case of synergy. Gregg Whiteside, WQXR-FM New York's early morning host was doing what his evening counterpart on the station had done-urging people not to stay tuned to "the most listened to" classical music station, but rather, at 7 p.m., to switch to TV's Jeopardy!Why? All week the show was celebrating the 150th anniversary of The New York Timeswith a Times-related category each night. The Times owns WQXR.