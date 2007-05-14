Sullivan Upped at KNBC Linda Sullivan was named president and G.M. at NBC O&O KNBC Los Angeles, replacing Paula Madison. Madison was named NBC Universal’s diversity Executive VP last week.

Sullivan comes from NBC’s O&O KNTV San Francisco, where she was president and GM Rich Cerussi, head of the station group’s national sales organization, takes Sullivan’s place at KNTV. Their appointments are effective immediately.

"These promotions highlight the impressive bench strength we have in our stations group," said NBCU station group president Jay Ireland. "Linda is a tremendous leader who has continually proven herself in each of the roles she has held within our division. She is a true team player and a great fit to lead the talented group at KNBC. Linda also understands the importance of serving the local community, which has been a key component to KNBC's long-standing success."