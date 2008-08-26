Sullivan Named Sales Prez of CBS TV Stations

James Sullivan has been named the president of sales for CBS Television Stations, up from his current role as president of national sales. He’ll continue to handle the spot sales for the 29 CBS-owned stations, in addition to his new role.

“He has done a superb job overseeing our national sales for more than two years, and he is the natural leader to take on this important role,” said CBS Television Stations President Tom Kane. “He not only has the relationships with our clients, but also with our GMs and sales managers in the field. I look forward to working with him as we continue to find new ways to build revenue and create solutions for our clients using the power of local media.”

Prior to being president of national sales at the CBS stations, Sullivan was vice president and director of sales at WBBM Chicago. He lives in New York.