Sullivan Heads Up Scripps TV Content
Scripps has tapped Bob Sullivan
to be its VP of content for its television division, a new role within the
company. Sullivan, 52, will "develop and executestrategies
for innovative local content that's built upon journalistic excellence and
strong audience engagement," Scripps said in a statement. "Incorporating both
marketing and research, he will be responsible for building successful content
models for multiple distribution platforms."
Sullivan was president and CEO of Sullivan and Associates
Consulting, where he focused on brand development, strategic planning and
message marketing. Sullivan's TV experience includes serving as news director
as well as VP of broadcast at Scripps' KNXV Phoenix. He also worked at KUSA
Denver, WISN Milwaukee and KSL Salt Lake City, among other local outlets.
"We recognize the significance of providing quality
content across a variety of platforms, and we know that Bob is the right person
to help our stations advance the appeal and relevance of our content in every Scripps
market," said Scripps TV Senior V.P. Brian Lawlor.
