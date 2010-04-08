Sullivan Heads Up Scripps TV Content

Scripps has tapped Bob Sullivan

to be its VP of content for its television division, a new role within the

company. Sullivan, 52, will "develop and executestrategies

for innovative local content that's built upon journalistic excellence and

strong audience engagement," Scripps said in a statement. "Incorporating both

marketing and research, he will be responsible for building successful content

models for multiple distribution platforms."

Sullivan was president and CEO of Sullivan and Associates

Consulting, where he focused on brand development, strategic planning and

message marketing. Sullivan's TV experience includes serving as news director

as well as VP of broadcast at Scripps' KNXV Phoenix. He also worked at KUSA

Denver, WISN Milwaukee and KSL Salt Lake City, among other local outlets.

"We recognize the significance of providing quality

content across a variety of platforms, and we know that Bob is the right person

to help our stations advance the appeal and relevance of our content in every Scripps

market," said Scripps TV Senior V.P. Brian Lawlor.