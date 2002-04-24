Sullivan to head up KNTV(TV)
WRC-TV Washington, D.C., general manager Linda Sullivan will be NBC's choice to head its newest station, KNTV(TV) San Francisco, once that deal with Granite
Broadcasting Corp. closes, NBC sources said.
Officially, NBC said Wednesday that it was premature to confirm Sullivan's
selection. But an announcement is expected when the deal is finalized, possibly
Tuesday.
Sullivan, who has been running the market-leading WRC-TV for nearly five
years, will move from the No. 8 market to No. 5.
She replaces Bob Franklin, who took the Granite station through its
transition from an independent to an NBC affiliate during an explosive time for
Bay Area television.
