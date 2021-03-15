‘Suki & Scott Show’ To Stream on Sinclair’s Stirr

The Suki & Scott Show is joining the streaming lineup of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Stirr on March 15.

Former WPIX-TV, New York, morning show anchors Sukanya Krishnan and Scott Stanford started The Suki & Scott show on digital platforms in 2020. The entertainment news show features celebrity guests and entertainers and has featured Anthony Anderson, Louis Gossett Jr. Harilu Henner and Dominic Lombardozzi recently.

“We’re thrilled to have The Suki & Scott Show on Stirr – it is in strong alignment with our mandate to stream local and authentic programming for free to our audience all over the US,” said Adam Ware, GM of Stirr. “At the same time, Suki and Scott’s transition to digital underscores the importance of platforms like Stirr in the expanding FAST ecosystem. As our line of programming continues to grow, we look forward to adding this exceptional show to Stirr’s offerings.”

New episodes of The Suki & Scott Show will premiere every weekend on the Stirr City New York, Stirr City Los Angeles and Stirr City Chicago channels at 4 p.m. local time, with an encore at 11:35 p.m. on Stirr City New York.

The previous day’s episode will encore on more than 100 Stirr City channels at 6 a.m.

“We’re very excited to be part of Stirr’s growing lineup of programming and we look forward to bringing our positive, fun and entertaining content to its platforms across the US,” said Stanford.