'Suits' Scores After Holiday VOD Marathon

Ratings rose for the return of USA's Suits following a holiday binge-a-thon that allowed viewers to watch all 22 episodes of the series on VOD and online.

Suits' mid-season premiere Thursday night was up 3% in total viewers from its summer launch with 3.6 million viewers, the network said, citing figures from Nielsen. It was also up 11% among adults 18-49 and 4% among adults 25-54.

Most importantly to the network, the show jumped 34% among viewers 18-34, the demo that was targeted by the stunt.

USA said that more than 6 million episodes were viewed during the Suits marathon promotion, which ran from Thanksgiving Day until Thursday night.