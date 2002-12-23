Suit for Apollo filed

The Apollo Theater Foundation, parent of the syndicated Showtime at

the Apollo African-American variety show, is lashing out at competitor

Showtime in Harlem, accusing that show's owner and distributor of

trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The Apollo Theater Foundation alleged that Inner City Theater Group, the

producer of Showtime in Harlem, and Western International Syndication unfairly used Apollo trademarks in production of their show. The complaint was

filed Dec. 20 in U.S. District Court in New York, and it claimed that the Apollo

brand is being diluted.

Apollo Theater Foundation chairman Richard Parsons, chief executive of

AOL Time Warner Inc., said, "This is the right thing to do -- to protect its value

for the benefit of the community."

The Apollo Foundation claimed that it filed suit only after its written requests to

ICTG and Western went unanswered.

Percy E. Sutton, former head of Inner City Broadcasting, created, produced

and distributed Showtime at the Apollo for 15 years. But he lost the

rights when Heritage Networks outbid him for the 2002-2003 season. Showtime

in Harlem was quickly created as an alternative.

Now, Apollo is produced by de Passe Entertainment and distributed by

Heritage Networks.