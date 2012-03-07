Sue Simmons to Depart WNBC

Longtime WNBC New York anchor Sue Simmons is ending her 32-year career at the station.

Following earlier reports, WNBC opted not to renew her contract, which expires in June. Chuck Scarborough, the other half of the well-known anchor team, will stay on for at least another three years.

NBC spokeswoman Dawn Rowan issued this statement: "We have tremendous respect and admiration for Sue Simmons. For decades, Sue has been a critical part of New York's longest tenured anchor team in the city and has more than earned her iconic status. We have been engaged in ongoing conversations with Sue about her transition from WNBC and will continue to work with her on plans to celebrate her many contributions to WNBC and the New York market."

Simmons has been with WNBC since 1980. She co-anchored both the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, but in January was moved to co-anchor only the 11 p.m.