Suddenlink Communications Pulls Two LIN TV Stations

Suddenlink Communications discontinued carriage of LIN TV's KXAN-TV (NBC) in the Austin, Texas, market and KBIM-TV (CBS) in the Albuquerque, N.M., market effective Monday after the two parties could not reach a retransmission-consent agreement.

"Local broadcast stations are among the most important channels cable operators provide," LIN executive vice president for digital media Gregory M. Schmidt said in a statement. "Suddenlink charges its customers a fee for local broadcast stations, and our stations deserve a fair share of that so that we can continue providing the premium news, sports, entertainment and other local programming that is most important to our viewers."

Suddenlink is a top-10 cable operator serving approximately 1.4 million subscribers.