Suddenlink Communications Pulls Two LIN TV Stations
By B&C Staff
Suddenlink Communications discontinued carriage of LIN TV's KXAN-TV (NBC) in the Austin, Texas, market and KBIM-TV (CBS) in the Albuquerque, N.M., market effective Monday after the two parties could not reach a retransmission-consent agreement.
"Local broadcast stations are among the most important channels cable operators provide," LIN executive vice president for digital media Gregory M. Schmidt said in a statement. "Suddenlink charges its customers a fee for local broadcast stations, and our stations deserve a fair share of that so that we can continue providing the premium news, sports, entertainment and other local programming that is most important to our viewers."
Suddenlink is a top-10 cable operator serving approximately 1.4 million subscribers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.