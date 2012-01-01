Suddenlink Avoids Retrans Blackouts

Suddenlink Communications avoided a widespread broadcast blackout in several of its territories over the weekend, reaching-retransmission consent agreements with Hoak Media and Meredith Corp., while eking out short-term extensions for a handful of other stations in smaller markets.

Suddenlink landed agreements with Hoak Media for its KALB (NBC), KNOE (CBS) and KAQY (ABC) stations in Louisiana and Arkansas on Dec. 30. The same day, deals for Meredith Corp's KPHO (CBS) in Phoenix, KCTV (CBS) and KSMO (My Network TV) in Kansas City. Mo., and WSMV (NBC) in Nashville, Tenn., were reached. Terms of those deals were not disclosed.

In a statement, Suddenlink said that the new deals should not affect rates.

