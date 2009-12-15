Suddenlink Adds Support to Mediacom's Retrans Complaint Against Sinclair

Suddenlink has added its voice to those supporting

Mediacom's retransmission consent complaint against Sinclair.

In a filing with the commission, the company says the FCC

should designate the complaint for a hearing before an administrative law

judge, and grant Mediacom's request that Sinclair not be allowed to pull its TV

station signals while the complaint is being heard.

While the FCC has previously decided that broadcasters need

no "special constraint" on their retrans negotiations to make sure

they did not unreasonably boost cable rates, Suddenlink says the marketplace

has changed and the FCC needs to increase its oversight.

Iowa

Governor Chester Culver wrote to the FCC last week saying he did not want Iowans to

lose TV service if the parties could not come to an agreement "in the near

future."

He pointed out that a similar retrans impasse in 2007

resulted in several stations going dark on Mediacom for several weeks.