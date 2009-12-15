Suddenlink Adds Support to Mediacom's Retrans Complaint Against Sinclair
Suddenlink has added its voice to those supporting
Mediacom's retransmission consent complaint against Sinclair.
In a filing with the commission, the company says the FCC
should designate the complaint for a hearing before an administrative law
judge, and grant Mediacom's request that Sinclair not be allowed to pull its TV
station signals while the complaint is being heard.
While the FCC has previously decided that broadcasters need
no "special constraint" on their retrans negotiations to make sure
they did not unreasonably boost cable rates, Suddenlink says the marketplace
has changed and the FCC needs to increase its oversight.
Iowa
Governor Chester Culver wrote to the FCC last week saying he did not want Iowans to
lose TV service if the parties could not come to an agreement "in the near
future."
He pointed out that a similar retrans impasse in 2007
resulted in several stations going dark on Mediacom for several weeks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.