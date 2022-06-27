‘Succession’ Season Four Starts Production
By Michael Malone published
Jesse Armstrong drama starts up in New York
HBO’s hit drama Succession has begun production on season four in New York. Jesse Armstrong created the show. There will be ten episodes in the new season.
Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck are in the cast.
Season four sees the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson get closer. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” said HBO. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”
The first two seasons have won nine Emmys.
Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell executive produce, and Armstrong is the showrunner. ■
