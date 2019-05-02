‘Succession’ Back on HBO in August

Season two of HBO series Succession returns in August. Jesse Armstrong created the comedy-drama, and wrote the pilot with Adam McKay.

The 10-episode first season began in June 2018.

Season two “follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them,” said HBO.

The show’s cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed.

Armstrong and McKay executive produce Succession alongside Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Tony Roche.

Armstrong is the showrunner.