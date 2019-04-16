Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen Behind HBO Comedy ‘Los Espookys’

Comedy Los Espookys, with Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen producing, starts on HBO June 14. HBO is on board for six episodes of the series, which the network describes as a “primarily Spanish-language show [that] follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.”

Los Espookys has Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco in the cast.

Armisen, Fabrega and Torres created the show and wrote the pilot, which Fernando Frias directed. Michaels and Armisen executive produce, along with Andrew Singer.

Broadway Video produces Los Espookys in association with Antigravico and Más Mejor, and Chilean production company Fabula.