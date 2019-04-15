‘Big Little Lies’ Back on HBO June 9

Season two of HBO drama Big Little Lies starts June 9. There are seven episodes.

The darkly comic show “will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” according to HBO. “Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Meryl Streep joins the cast, playing the mother in law of Celeste, who is portrayed by Nicole Kidman. Her character Mary Louise is the mother of recently deceased Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgard), who comes to town in search of some answers after Perry’s death.

Reese Witherspoon plays Madeline, Shailene Woodley plays Jane, Laura Dern plays Renata and Zoe Kravitz portrays Bonnie. Those five characters are known as The Monterey Five.

Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling play husbands in the cast.

David E. Kelley created the show, which is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The executive producers are Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelley, Moriarty, Andrea Arnold, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg and Nathan Ross.