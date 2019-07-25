‘Succession’ Back on HBO Aug. 11

Drama Succession returns for season two on HBO Aug. 11. Jesse Armstrong created the show. Season two has 10 episodes, following the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire.

Armstrong executive produces the show with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson. Armstrong is showrunner.

The Succession cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Nicholas Braun.

Succession was nominated for five Emmys earlier this month, including Outstanding Drama. In that category with it is HBO’s Game of Thrones, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s Bodyguard and Ozark, NBC’s This Is Us, FX’s Pose and BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Succession premiered in June 2018.