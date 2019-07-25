‘Our Boys’ Premieres on HBO Aug. 12

Limited drama series Our Boys begins on HBO Aug. 12, kicking off with back to back episodes. The show is set in 2014. Three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped by Hamas militants, and a couple days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teen is found in Jerusalem.

The series is filmed in Israel and is based on true events. “The series follows the investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s murder. It tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events,” said HBO.

HBO is on board for 10 episodes.

The cast includes Shlomi Elkabetz, Ram Masarweh and Adam Gabay.

Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu Wael direct.

Our Boys is a co-production of Keshet Studios and HBO. It is produced by Movie Plus (David Mandil), created by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael and executive produced by Levi, Cedar, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International), Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting), Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Studios), Noah Stollman and Michael Lombardo.