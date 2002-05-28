Subs show appetite for Food
Food Network is the fastest-growing cable network, picking up 15.7 million
new cable and direct-broadcast satellite subscribers in the past year.
SoapNet added 15 million new homes, and Hallmark Channel reaches 14.9 million
new subscribers, according to Nielsen Media Research's June universe
estimates.
TBS Superstation leads all cable networks in total distribution with 87.5
million subscribers. ESPN is piped into 86.5 million homes, and Discovery
Channel reaches 86.3 million subscribers.
