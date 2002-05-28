Subs show appetite for Food

Food Network is the fastest-growing cable network, picking up 15.7 million

new cable and direct-broadcast satellite subscribers in the past year.

SoapNet added 15 million new homes, and Hallmark Channel reaches 14.9 million

new subscribers, according to Nielsen Media Research's June universe

estimates.

TBS Superstation leads all cable networks in total distribution with 87.5

million subscribers. ESPN is piped into 86.5 million homes, and Discovery

Channel reaches 86.3 million subscribers.