Subs face blackout in EchoStar, Fox dispute

Subscribers to EchoStar Communications Corp.'s DISH network in 19 markets may

lose their Fox signals for awhile, if EchoStar and Fox Broadcasting cannot come

to carriage terms for Fox's owned-and-operated stations.

EchoStar's current deal with Fox expires June 30, and EchoStar Chairman

Charlie Ergen told subscribers in one of DISH network's "Charlie Chats" that

they may be in danger of losing their local Fox stations for awhile.

If a deal cannot be struck by the end of the month, EchoStar will charge

local-package customers in those markets $1 less per month until the situation

is resolved.

EchoStar is also having trouble cutting a carriage deal with the CBS

affiliate, WPEC(TV) in West Palm Beach, Fla., which is owned by Freedom

Broadcasting.

EchoStar plans to offer local TV signals in West Palm Beach starting June 19,

but it is unsure whether it will be able to carry WPEC. Those subscribers also

would get a $1 price break until the situation is resolved.

In other EchoStar-related news, the company plans to launch EchoStar 8, its

second spot-beam satellite, this Friday from a site in Kazhakstan.