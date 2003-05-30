Subpoena serve and volley

According to a report from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

on subpoenas served on the media in 2001, broadcasters are hit far more often

and are much more likely to comply.

The 82 TV stations responding averaged 7.7 subpoenas apiece, compared with 0.7

such requests for the 237 newspapers responding.

The two media also differed markedly in their rate of compliance.

TV stations reported that they complied in full 82% of the time, versus only

22% for the print press.

The majority of the TV-station subpoenas were for already-broadcast material,

however, while only just over one-quarter of the newspaper subpoenas were for

published stories or photos.