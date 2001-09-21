Subdued Daily Show shines in ratings

Comedy Central's John Stewart made a somber return to prime time Thursday night, but his news spoof The Daily Show won higher-than-normal ratings.

The first new episode since last week's terrorist attacks harvested a 0.8 rating, drawing 804,000 viewers, according to overnight Nielsens. That's 53% better than the show's average on the last six Thursday nights, which averaged 525,000 viewers.

The Daily Show had been in reruns since the Sept. 11 attacks. Comedy Central's prime time ratings slipped to a 0.6 last week, down from a 0.8 average in August.

- Allison Romano