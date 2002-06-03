Subaru says `g'bye' to Hogan
Subaru of America Inc. is breaking a new summer TV- and cable-network
campaign for its sport-utility vehicles on CBS' June 2 Tony Awards special.
The spots for its Outback and Forester models will feature the tag line:
'When you get it, you get it' (not to be confused with The Washington
Post's memorable, 'If you don't get it, you don't get it').
But the campaign will no longer feature actor Paul (Crocodile Dundee)
Hogan, who first appeared as ad spokesman for the Outback in
1995.
