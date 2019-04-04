Suárez Named GM at Telemundo Stations in Fresno, Sacramento, SLC

José Alberto Suárez has been named president and general manager of Telemundo’s KNSO Fresno, KCSO Sacramento and KULX Salt Lake City. He starts in the new role April 29 and will report to Manuel Martinez, president of Telemundo Station Group.

Suárez had been president and general manager of KVDA San Antonio.

“José’s experience at Telemundo 60 makes him the perfect choice to help us lead our teams in Fresno, Sacramento and Salt Lake City,” said Martinez. “In the past 36 months, he’s helped to transform the station into a multiplatform local news operation and strong local business by fostering a work culture of teamwork and innovation. I look forward to seeing the new milestones José and our teams in California and Utah will accomplish together.”

Suárez ran KVDA since 2016.

“I’m excited to take on this new opportunity and look forward to helping maximize the growth potential for our stations in Fresno, Sacramento and Salt Lake City, at a time where demand for local news from Spanish-speaking audiences is increasingly growing,” said Suárez. “I’m extremely proud of our KVDA team and all the accomplishments we’ve achieved to better serve our South Texas communities.”

Before he came to Telemundo 60 in San Antonio, Suárez worked at WTVJ-WSCV in Miami.

Earlier this year, the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division that includes the Telemundo Station Group completed its acquisition of a group of stations serving the Sacramento and Salt Lake City markets from Serestar Communications.