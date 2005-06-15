Style's Eye For the Slob Guy
By Anne Becker
Style network’s latest shot at a buzz-generating hit? A hybrid makeover/cooking show for the style-challenged guy.
In what sounds like a Queer Eye minus the fab five, Foody Call gives slovenly bachelors home makeover and cooking tips to help them win over women.
The ten-part half-hour series hails from ex-NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield and Joke Productions and bows June 20, along with a second season of Fashion Police and a fourth season of How Do I Look?
Style will also bring back its ’03 summer series, Modern Girl’s Guide to Life, July 8, retooling it with a team of new hosts. The ten-episode half-hour show features style tips based on a book of the same name by trend-spotter and lead host Jane Buckingham.
Meanwhile, fashion series The Look For Less, takes on a new host – Yoanna House, former winner of UPN’s America’s Next Top Model – when it returns June 19. House will also host a Sept. 5 special, The Look for Less: Home Edition.
Style, owned by E! Networks, averaged 80,000 total viewers in prime in May.
Its latest original series – March’s Craft Corner Death Match – failed to make waves despite a pretty catchy title, but the network has seen a ratings boost from its June Wedding-Month stunt, which includes marriage-themed episodes of its regular shows, three Martha Stewart wedding specials, and the third-season debut of Whose Wedding is it Anyway?
The network says the stunt’s first week (May 30-June 5) brought the show its highest ratings, an average 82,000 total viewers for the week.
Style has about 41 million subs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.