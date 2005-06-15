Style's Eye For the Slob Guy

Style network’s latest shot at a buzz-generating hit? A hybrid makeover/cooking show for the style-challenged guy.

In what sounds like a Queer Eye minus the fab five, Foody Call gives slovenly bachelors home makeover and cooking tips to help them win over women.

The ten-part half-hour series hails from ex-NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield and Joke Productions and bows June 20, along with a second season of Fashion Police and a fourth season of How Do I Look?

Style will also bring back its ’03 summer series, Modern Girl’s Guide to Life, July 8, retooling it with a team of new hosts. The ten-episode half-hour show features style tips based on a book of the same name by trend-spotter and lead host Jane Buckingham.

Meanwhile, fashion series The Look For Less, takes on a new host – Yoanna House, former winner of UPN’s America’s Next Top Model – when it returns June 19. House will also host a Sept. 5 special, The Look for Less: Home Edition.

Style, owned by E! Networks, averaged 80,000 total viewers in prime in May.

Its latest original series – March’s Craft Corner Death Match – failed to make waves despite a pretty catchy title, but the network has seen a ratings boost from its June Wedding-Month stunt, which includes marriage-themed episodes of its regular shows, three Martha Stewart wedding specials, and the third-season debut of Whose Wedding is it Anyway?

The network says the stunt’s first week (May 30-June 5) brought the show its highest ratings, an average 82,000 total viewers for the week.

Style has about 41 million subs.