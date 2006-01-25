Style Taps Brooks as SVP

Style Network has hired Elaine Brooks as senior VP, development.

Brooks, previously senior VP of programming at Twentieth Television, will head up development of the network’s original programming. She reports to Salaam Coleman Smith, who was named senior VP of the network in December and whose oversight includes development, scheduling and acquisition.

Brooks spent three years at Twentieth, where she was responsible for all original programming produced for syndication and the Fox O&Os, including On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Good Day Live and Judge Alex.

Before that, she was VP of development for Imagine TV and worked as a VP of programming for King World precursor Eyemark Entertainment.

Style, the 7-year-old lifestyle channel owned by E! Networks, averaged 79,000 in prime during 2005, up 52% from 2004.