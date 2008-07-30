Style Orders Its Own Dish

Style ordered a weekly pop-culture-roundup show, The Dish, from the creators of The Soup on sister network E! Entertainment Television.

The Dish will be structured in the same way as The Soup, introducing funny clips in categories such as “flabulous” and “not ready for primetime outfits,” with some added snarky commentary from its host, Danielle Fishel. Fishel will be best-known to viewers as Topanga from 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World.

While the show will have clips from television shows relevant to style and fashion (think Project Runway and America’s Next Top Model), there will also be a focus on fashion and beauty news of the week, as well as celebrity gossip and red-carpet trends.

"This show is a first of its kind for the Style network and we're thrilled to have Danielle as host. She combines passion for the style category with witty humor and playful fun," Style executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith said in announcing the pickup. "What's great about The Dish is that it takes a not-so-serious look at the often very serious world of fashion and finds the comedy in celebrity lifestyle. Viewers can expect a very funny experience."

The Dish will premiere on Style Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. Edward Boyd and K.P. Anderson will produce the series.