Style Network Launching “Dress For Success” PSAs

Style Network and Dress for Success Worldwide will be launching PSAs this week to promote the charitable organization. Dress for Success provides professional attire, support and career development tools to underprivileged women worldwide.

The PSAs will feature actress Lorraine Bracco, supermodel Iman, make-up mogul Bobbi Brown, “Glamour” Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive, Laura Bennett (Project Runway), as well as The Style Network’s Niecy Nash (Clean House) and Finola Hughes (How Do I Look?).

In addition to the PSAs, Style Network has teamed up with Essie Cosmetics to produce an exclusive nail polish to help raise funds for Dress for Success. The nail polish, style.berry, will be available at mystyle.com.

“It is wonderful to see Style’s relationship with Dress for Success continue to grow and evolve,” said Salaam Coleman Smith, executive vice president, The Style Network. “Style and Dress for Success share a common desire to build the self-confidence of every woman through positive support and empowerment.”