Style Network Gets ‘Super Sweet 16’ Rights

The Style Network has obtained the rights to MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, gaining access to select episodes. Style is kicking off the show with an eight episode marathon beginning July 3 at 5 p.m.

The show, which debuted on MTV in 2005, chronicles the extravagant lifestyle of teenagers and their wealthy parents who often go to outrageous means to throw gaudy celebrations to commemorate the teen’s 16th birthday.

“My Super Sweet 16 is an incredibly fun series for Style and is a great fit for our young female audience,” said Katie Buchanan, V.P. of programming and acquisitions for the network. “Each episode is filled with drama and perfectly compliments the programming our viewers look for from Style.”