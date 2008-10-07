Style Network Expanding Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

The Style Network has expanded its breast cancer awareness campaign Raise Your Hand and Make a Difference to include celebrity PSAs and step-by-step instructions to following the American Cancer Society’s new guidelines for conducting Breast Self-Exams.

Featuring PSAs from Daisy Fuentes, Denise Richards, Stacy Keibler, Jaime Murray, Kate Flannery, Kim Kardashian and Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, the Style Network has geared their year round initiative toward building awareness and encouraging action in the fight against breast cancer.

The campaign, which will fully go into full swing this October during National Breast Cancer Awareness month, will also include extensive online content, special programming and unique on-air features for the network’s mostly female audience.

"Our goal is to provide women more than just information about breast cancer,” Suzanne Kolb, Chief Marketing Officer for E! Entertainment and The Style Network said is a statement, “we want to offer specific instructions and resources so they can protect themselves. Within days of airing our first 'Raise Your Hand' spots, we received an email from a woman who found a lump in her breast and immediately sought medical attention. That is why we're doing this campaign."