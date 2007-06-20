Style Network Announces Pantry Raid

Style Network has announced a new one hour original series titled Pantry Raid. The show, which is reminiscent of Food Networks year’s old show Gordon Elliott’s Doorknock Dinners, will be hosted by Chef Michael Schulson. Each episode will feature Schulson making surprise house calls to unsuspecting homeowners and cooking them a gourmet meal using only the ingredients in their pantry and fridge and the equipment in their kitchen.

"With 'Pantry Raid' we have found a way to make the food genre fun and relatable to our viewers," said Salaam Coleman Smith, executive VP for Style. "The talent that Michael Schulson brings to the series, coupled with the stories – and surprises – we encounter inside each kitchen, promises a series jam-packed with personality, excitement and fabulous culinary creations."

Each episode will also feature tips and techniques for preparing and presenting your own ad hoc meal.

Schulson is no stranger to television, having appeared numerous times on The Today Show,The Martha Stewart Show and The Tyra Banks Show.

Pantry Raid will premiere August 29th at 9pm on Style Network