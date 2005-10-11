Style Me, Says WE

WE: Women’s Entertainment will premiere an original reality competition, Style Me with Rachel Hunter this January.

The eight-part weekly series will feature 12 wannabe stylists competing in New York to style supermodel-actress Rachel Hunter for a red carpet walk. The contestant who comes out on top after a series of timed challenges will win $10,000, a one-year contract with a talent agency in addition to the chance to style. The competition, which kicks off Jan. 20 at 10 p.m., will be judged by Hunter and friends.

WE is teaming up with L’Oréal Paris and Payless ShoeSource on the series. As official sponsors, each company will integrate their brands into the show, in addition to being featured on tagged tune-ins, 30-second spots and billboards and WE’s Web site. In one episode, for example, L’Oréal Paris will provide cosmetics for a red-carpet appearance for Hunter and in another, New York tourists rush in to Payless for shoes.

WE, one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Networks, averaged 183,000 total viewers in prime time during the third quarter, up 12% over last year.