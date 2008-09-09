Style, Marie Claire Kick Up Heels

Style and women’s magazine Marie Claire are partnering on Running in Heels, a new reality series that aims to take viewers behind the doors of the venerable fashion magazine.

Weekly episodes will document the daily demands of writers, editors and interns working at Marie Claire, highlighting differences in both the personal and professional lives of life at the top and bottom of the career ladder. Private video confessionals will also allow viewers to see how interns cope with the pressure of responsibilities and deadlines.

"The Style Network and Marie Claire share a common vision for how to entertain and inspire women," said Salaam Coleman Smith, executive vice president of Style, a division of Comcast Entertainment Group, in a statement announcing the partnership. "Style is thrilled to immerse viewers in the fast-paced, high-gloss world of Marie Claire and to offer them a dynamic look at the competitive magazine industry and a glimpse into the lives of the women who make it all happen."

"This is the first docu-series in the history of the magazine and we're excited to work with The Style Network to offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to Marie Claire and the stylish, smart women who put the magazine together each month,” Marie Claire editor in chief Joanna Coles said in a statement.

Running in Heels is expected to premiere in March, adding to Marie Claire’s expansion into the reality-television genre following its partnership with Project Runway. Marie Claire is replacing Elle as the official magazine partner of Runway when it moves to Lifetime Television in January.

The show is produced by Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and Ross Breitenbach of Left/Right, along with Style executive producer Sarah Weidman and director of development Merah Chung.