Style, Kids Are Making It Big

Style acquired Making It Big, a reality series that pits young professionals against one another to make connections in their dream career fields.

Each one-hour episode focuses on a single dream career, and three contestants face off in a series of challenges related to the field while experts watch and judge their performances. The winner gets to work with one of the experts in nurturing their dream career.

Among the careers being profiled are fashion designers, pastry chefs, TV hosts, advertising executives and event planners.

"Style viewers love engaging shows that feature real people, overcoming real obstacles and armed with real advice from the experts," director of programming and acquisitions Katie Buchanan said in a statement. "In addition to being fun to watch, Making It Big offers a sneak peek at some of the most exciting creative careers out there and hopefully inspires viewers to pursue their own dream-job opportunities."

Style picked up 13 episodes of the series, which will debut March 5 at 7 p.m.