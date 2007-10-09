Style Green-Lights Ultimate Style

Style is launching Ultimate Style, a week-in-review show covering the big news in fashion, beauty, travel and home.

The weekly half-hour program will air Saturdays at 11 p.m. and will be hosted by TV personalities Daisy Fuentes, a former MTV VJ, and Jai Rodriguez of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

"Ultimate Style is a fashion magazine come to life and offers Style viewers a new and exciting way to keep abreast of the latest tips, trends and news," Style executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith said in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome to the show designer, model and Emmy Award-winning host Daisy Fuentes, as well as lifestyle and culture guru Jai Rodriguez. Their great personalities, style expertise and insider knowledge will not only keep us better informed and entertained, but will also help us all to live life more fashionably."

Designers and stylists are expected to stop by the show regularly, and field pieces in the world’s top fashion cities and trips to red-carpet events are on tap for future editions.

According to the network, the hope is that the show “helps real women take what is seen in magazines and on the fashion runways and apply it to their everyday fashion/beauty/life regimens.”

Ultimate Style will debut Nov. 3 at 11 p.m.