Style Gets a Makeover

Style Network has acquired the ABC reality series Extreme Makeover. The show will debut on Style with a July 4 marathon from noon to 6 p.m., and new episodes will run weekdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 10.

Style acquired 55 episodes of the cosmetic surgery series from Buena Vista Television. A network representative declined to provide a price per episode.



The network, owned by E! Networks, averaged 78,000 total viewers in prime during second quarter.