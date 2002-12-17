Study: Young viewers drown in beer ads

Young people are seeing more beer commercials on American television than clothing, shoe, gum or blue-jeans ads, according to a study from Georgetown University.

"The alcohol industry monitoring their own advertising and current standards isn't protecting youth from alcohol marketing," said Jim O'Hara, the Center on Alcohol Marketing and Youth's executive director.

The study analyzed more than $800 million spent on alcohol advertising on TV during 2001, representing 208,909 ads on network, cable and local broadcast TV.

"This study shows that no one is protecting our youth. As a result, teen-agers are seeing unbalanced and unrealistic messages about alcohol," said former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David A. Kessler, who led the agency's investigation on tobacco companies marketing to youth.

The study found five networks -- The WB Television Network, UPN, Comedy Central, Black Entertainment Television and VH1 -- to have greater concentrations of alcohol ads during their youth-oriented programming.

The center's study came only days after the American Medical Association called for broadcasters to ban alcohol ads before 10 p.m.