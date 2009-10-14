The United States is a "middle-of-the pack" country when it comes to various measures of first-generation broadband, including price and speeds, likely thanks in part to the FCC's decision not to open access conditions on ISPs.



That is the conclusion of a study of worldwide broadband Internet policy by Harvard University's Berkman Center for Internet and Society. The study essentially focuses on the impact of open access policies



The FCC published a draft online Wednesday seeking public input on the study, which the FCC commissioned July 14 as part of its data collection for the national broadband plan (the evidence suggests that transposing the experience of open access policy from the first generation transition to the next generation is playing a central role in current planning exercises throughout the highest performing countries.).



Berkman said its survey of other countries "confirmed the widespread perception" that the U.S. occupies that middle ground.



The study found that while the U.S. began the decade in the top one-fifth (or first quintile) of countries in price and speed, it has been passed by other countries since then.



The study is only a draft, and the FCC said it was seeking comment on whether the study was complete and objective, accurate or comprehensive, and how much weight to give it in the grand scheme of broadband things.



Democrats used to criticize the FCC under former Republican Chairman Kevin Martin for studies that showed the U.S. lagged behind other countries in broadband speed and deployment.