Study: TV Not Hurt by Increased Online Time
By Alex Weprin
According to a new study by GroupM, people are spending more time online, from a mean average of 27 minutes in 2005 to 46 minutes next year.
However, that time spent surfing the Web did not appear to come at the expense of traditional forms of media, such as television. Rather, the study suggested that people are multitasking or carving out time to use both new and old media.
One issue the study did not address was how online video streaming could affect the television networks. As all of the networks ramp up their online-video distribution and as broadband becomes faster and more prevalent, there have been questions as to how traditional television ratings may be affected.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.