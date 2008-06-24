Study: TV Not Hurt by Increased Online Time

According to a new study by GroupM, people are spending more time online, from a mean average of 27 minutes in 2005 to 46 minutes next year.

However, that time spent surfing the Web did not appear to come at the expense of traditional forms of media, such as television. Rather, the study suggested that people are multitasking or carving out time to use both new and old media.

One issue the study did not address was how online video streaming could affect the television networks. As all of the networks ramp up their online-video distribution and as broadband becomes faster and more prevalent, there have been questions as to how traditional television ratings may be affected.