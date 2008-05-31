Study: Station '08 Web Revenue to Be $1.2B
TV stations' online revenue is expected to jump from $772 million last year to $1.2 billion in 2008, reported a new study from Borrell Associates.
Borrell surveyed more than 3,100 local media properties, including 613 TV stations in the United States and Canada.
It predicts eye-popping growth for local online media in general. “Local online revenues are growing at a phenomenal rate of 50% this year—even more astonishing considering that retail sales have suffered such a sharp drop,” the study says.
Borrell predicts $13.1 billion in “local online advertising” for the year, up from $8.7 billion last year. Newspapers are slated to grab $3.7 billion of the 2008 pie, more than triple broadcast's total.—Michael Malone
