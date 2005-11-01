Study Says More Kids' Rooms Have TVs

Parents looking to punish their kids might want to reconsider sending them to their rooms. Nearly 70% of kids have TVs in their bedrooms today – more than any other non-portable mainstream media device, according to a new study by Nickelodeon.

Sixty nine percent of kids 6-14 have TVs in their bedrooms, according to the network’s "U.S. Multicultural Kids Study 2005." That’s compared to 49% who have videogame systems in their bedrooms, 46% who have VCRs, 37% who have DVD players, 35% who have cable or satellite TV service, 24% who have PCs and 18% who have Internet access.

“Kids rooms are becoming kind of like mini-media centers,” said Nick’s Senior VP of Audience Research Ron Geraci at a presentation of Nickelodeon’s latest research this morning.

The high percentage of TVs in kids bedrooms comes at a time when Nielsen is reporting the highest levels of TV viewing among kids in more than 20 years. Through Oct. 9, 2005, kids 6-11 watched 23 hours and 3 minutes a week, according to Nielsen. That’s compared to 21 hours and 18 minutes in 1992.

Nickelodeon compiled this data as part of a research symposium on kids’ television called “The New Normal.” The symposium tracked how changes in technology, cultural diversity and parenting tactics are affecting today’s youth.