Study: Private Sector Should Manage Government Spectrum

According to a study from the Phoenix Center, the government can improve management of its beachfront spectrum by delegating that management to the folks who know how to do it — the private sector.

"[I]f the goal of spectrum use and management is economic efficiency, then policymakers should expand the private sector’s management of the nation’s scarce spectrum resources," the Phoenix Center concludes.

The study asserts that the public sector has no incentive to use spectrum efficiently and thus should not be in charge of managing spectrum.

The White House has been pushing government agencies to find spectrum to either give up or share with private industry as part of its push to deploy broadband.

The study, Market Mechanisms and the Efficient Use and Management of Scarce Spectrum Resources, is available at http://www.phoenix-center.org/pcpp/PCPP46Final.pdf.