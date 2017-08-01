Study Finds TV Ads Still Most Influential

Despite the onslaught of new competitors, television outranks all other mediums in influencing consumer purchases, according to a study released Tuesday.



The Purchase Funnel 2017 study, conducted by the firm GfK and the Television Bureau of Advertising, found television is most influential with all age groups, including millennials.



The study looked at 20 different media platforms and their effectiveness in swaying purchases in six categories—auto, banking, furniture, bedding/carpet, legal, medical and QSR/casual dining, the TVB said. Results were based on 3,000 participants.



Related: TV Advertisers Spending More to Promote Websites



Of those respondents, 46% said traditional TV has the strongest influence on their purchases, versus just 3% for social media, the TVB said. “Importantly, the more television advertising exposures consumers experienced, the more likely they were to take some kind of action,” said Steve Lanzano, the organization’s president and CEO.



The study also found:

62% of consumers consider TV as the strongest driver of their awareness about a product/service.

65% of consumers said TV advertising influenced their online searches.

71% of opinion leaders who saw TV ads took some kind of action.