Study to examine TV economics
Concerned about the declining fortunes of over-the-air TV, a group of
broadcasters led by Fox's Peter Chernin and Emmis Communications' Jeff Smulyan
has commissioned an economic study of the business.
Other players include ABC, CBS, NBC, Post-Newsweek Stations, Cox
Broadcasting, Tribune Broadcasting and Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.
"The goal is to find ways of improving prospects for broadcast TV, Smulyan
said, adding, 'This is not a `get-cable' group."
