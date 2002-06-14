Study: Broadband race will be tight
According to a new study on broadband deployment in the U.S. and Canada, by
2008 the race between cable and telcos for broadband hearts and minds will be
pretty much a toss-up.
DSL households are predicted to hold a slight edge at 46 percent (or 27.3
million) of an estimated 60 million broadband households, compared to 42 percent
(25.1 million) for cable broadband.
Telcos get the nod on the strength of their local voice and data expertise.
Fixed satellite and terrestrial are expected to account for the other 12
percent (7.1 million).
Those prognostications are courtesy of Washington research firm C.A. Ingley
& Co., which is preparing next week to announce the release of a
comprehensive report on multimedia broadband.
