Studios USA set to shop late-night yakker

There's word that Studios USA has a late-night strip, Mark and Me, in its 2002 syndicated project pipeline, with Temptation Island host Mark Walberg and former Studs host Mark DeCarlo to star.

At this point, few details are available about the show's format. Also, Pearson Television, which like Studios USA has been relatively quiet on the 2002 development front, is said to be mulling over possible psychic projects, hoping to find a companion to next fall's supernatural talk strip Crossing Over with John Edward. - Susanne Ault