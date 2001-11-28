Studios USA to sell Chicken Soup

Studios USA Domestic Television will sell national advertising barter sales time for Litton's syndicated Chicken Soup for the Soul.

The weekly half-hour barter series based on the successful original book series launched last month in national syndication and is cleared in more than 85% of the U.S. Chicken Soup features inspirational messages from such celebrities as Martin Sheen, Marlee Matlin, Jill Eikenberry, Jack Lemmon, Terri Garr, Paula Abdul and others.

Scott Whyte (Mighty Ducks) is host of the show

produced by Sara David Productions. The series is executive produced by Vin DiBona (America's Funniest Home Videos and America's Funniest People) and David Morgan, CEO of Litton Syndication. - Richard Tedesco